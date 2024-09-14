Earlier this year, Meizu, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, announced a significant shift in its strategy, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its smartphones. Building on this commitment, Meizu has now unveiled its latest devices: the Meizu Note 21 and Note 21 Pro. These smartphones mark Meizu’s step towards the global market, following the launch of the Meizu Note 21 in China earlier this year.

Meizu Note 21 Series: Global Debut with AI, Large Batteries, and Advanced Cameras

Display and Camera Features

The Meizu Note 21 comes with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display, featuring a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. This smooth refresh rate ensures a fluid user experience while browsing or gaming. The front-facing camera on this model is an 8MP shooter, suitable for everyday selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, the Note 21 Pro offers a slightly larger 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with the same Full HD+ resolution but with a faster 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing the overall user experience. It also features a more powerful 13MP front camera, offering better-quality selfies and sharper video calls.

In terms of rear cameras, the Meizu Note 21 comes with a 50MP main camera accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor, allowing for decent photography and portrait shots with blurred backgrounds. Meanwhile, the Note 21 Pro boasts a 64MP primary camera, delivering superior image quality and detail. Like the Note 21, it also has a 2MP depth sensor for enhanced portrait photography.

Performance and Hardware

Both the Meizu Note 21 and Note 21 Pro feature ample RAM and storage, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You can also expand the storage via the microSD card slot, allowing users to store more apps, photos, and videos.

The Meizu Note 21 comes with an unspecified eight-core chipset, which promises smooth performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. The Note 21 Pro steps up in processing power with its Helio G99 chipset, known for its solid performance in mid-range smartphones, making it better suited for multitasking and demanding apps.

Battery and Charging

In terms of battery capacity, the Meizu Note 21 takes the lead with a massive 6,000mAh battery, supporting 18W charging. This should provide extended battery life, ideal for heavy users. The Note 21 Pro, while slightly lower in capacity, still packs a respectable 4,950mAh battery with faster 30W charging, offering a quicker charge despite the smaller battery.

Design and Availability

The Meizu Note 21 is available in three colours: Gulf Blue, Diamond Black, and Ivory. The Note 21 Pro offers an attractive range of colours as well, including Bay Blue, Sandstone, and Marble. The stylish design of both models, combined with their colour options, ensures that users have plenty of aesthetic choices.

Meizu has confirmed that the Note 21, Note 21 Pro, and the previously released Meizu 21 will be available in select international markets, including the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and CIS countries. Although pricing details have not been disclosed yet, Meizu promises to provide updates soon.

With the introduction of these models, Meizu continues its efforts to expand its global presence while focusing on innovative smartphone technology.