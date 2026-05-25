Mercantile and HBL Launch 0% Markup iPhone Installment Plans in Pakistan

Mercantile has partnered with HBL to introduce new installment plans for iPhone buyers in Pakistan, allowing customers to purchase selected Apple devices with 0% markup for up to 12 months.

The offer includes the Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 14 in the Midnight color variant with installment options ranging from 6 months to 36 months.

The move comes amid rising demand for installment-based smartphone purchases in Pakistan, where premium smartphones have become increasingly expensive due to inflation and currency depreciation.

iPhone Installment Plans in Pakistan

Model Price (PKR) 6 Months 12 Months (0% Markup) 24 Months 36 Months iPhone 13 (128GB) Rs. 189,999 Rs. 31,667 Rs. 15,833 Rs. 10,045 Rs. 7,454 iPhone 14 (128GB) Rs. 210,000 Rs. 35,000 Rs. 17,500 Rs. 11,103 Rs. 8,239

The 12-month installment option has been highlighted as the “popular choice” for both iPhone models due to the zero-markup facility.

How to Avail the Offer

Customers can purchase the devices through eligible HBL financing options and installment payment methods. The campaign also shares HBL’s official helpline number, 111 111 425, for customers seeking further details regarding eligibility and payment procedures.

The installment plans are available for up to 36 months, although the 0% markup benefit is limited to plans of up to 12 months only. Terms and conditions apply, while customers are advised to confirm applicable banking charges, card eligibility, and financing requirements before purchasing.

Market analysts say installment plans are becoming increasingly important in Pakistan’s premium smartphone segment, especially for Apple devices, as consumers continue shifting toward monthly payment options instead of one-time purchases.

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