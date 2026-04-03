Mercantile Launches MacBook Neo in Pakistan at an Amazing Price!

In a market where premium technology often feels out of reach, a new chapter is unfolding for students and young professionals across Pakistan. Mercantile has introduced the much-anticipated MacBook Neo, making the Apple ecosystem more accessible than ever before.

A First for Pakistan

Mercantile, an Apple Authorized Distributor & Service Provider leads the launch of MacBook Neo in Pakistan, bringing not just a new device, but a shift in how users experience Apple technology locally. With a 1-year local warranty, one of the biggest barriers to purchase – after-sales reliability – is effectively addressed.

Available nationwide through Mercantile Resellers at an amazing starting price of Rs. 225,000 along with a total bonus of Rs. 20,000 redeemable at Mercantile Care, the device is easily accessible and supported by telecom and banking partners, making ownership simpler than ever.

Designed for a New Generation

Built for students, freelancers, and young professionals, the MacBook Neo strikes the right balance between affordability and performance. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, it delivers smooth multitasking, responsiveness, and efficiency for everyday work, study, and creative needs.

What Makes It Stand Out

Accessible Pricing: Brings Apple within reach for a wider audience

Brings Apple within reach for a wider audience All-Day Battery: Up to 16 hours battery built for long study sessions and workdays

Up to 16 hours battery built for long study sessions and workdays Sleek Design: Lightweight, modern, and available in stylish colors

Lightweight, modern, and available in stylish colors Efficient Performance: Power and speed without compromise

Seamless Integration with iPhone

MacBook Neo enhances productivity through Apple’s Continuity features. Users can start tasks on their MacBook and continue on iPhone with Handoff, copy and paste across devices using Universal Clipboard, and even view and interact with their iPhone directly through iPhone Mirroring. For new users, transferring files, settings, and data is simple and secure, making the transition into the Apple ecosystem effortless.

Your Gateway to the Apple Ecosystem

For many users, the MacBook Neo will be their first step into the Apple world, and Mercantile ensures that this journey is seamless. Beyond laptops, Mercantile brings the complete Apple ecosystem to Pakistan, including:

iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and accessories (chargers, cables, etc.).

This interconnected ecosystem allows users to sync devices effortlessly – start a task on your iPhone, continue it on your MacBook, and finalize it on your iPad. It’s a level of convenience and integration that enhances productivity and creativity alike.

Built for Pakistan, Backed by Trust

With a 1-year local warranty and availability through trusted retail partners, Mercantile ensures peace of mind – an essential factor in the local market.

Own It Today

Celebrate the launch of MacBook Neo with exclusive savings from Mercantile – get PKR 5,000 off on Magic Mouse, PKR 10,000 off on AirPods, and PKR 5,000 off one time on out of warranty repair, valid till 31st July 2026.

Simply purchase and activate your device by 30th April 2026 to unlock these offers, redeemable at Mercantile Care.

The MacBook Neo isn’t just another laptop – it’s an opportunity. A chance to upgrade your workflow, experience seamless connectivity, and step into the Apple ecosystem.

And now, it’s closer than ever.

Also Read: Apple M5 Max Chip Surfaces in Early Geekbench Test Ahead of MacBook Pro Launch