Mercedes-Benz & Navida to Develop SuperComputers for Cars
To support everything from over-the-air software updates to automated driving, Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Nvidia to develop next-generation supercomputers for cars. According to the German automaker, this new technology is scheduled to roll out in 2024.
The supercomputers’ technology software will be running on the system-on-a-chip Orin technology of Nvidia and will be using the San Jose-based company’s full Drive AGX software stack. The new platform will come with a full system software stack that is supporting a variety of automated driving applications, such as advanced driver-assist systems and Cadillac’s Super Cruise. Moreover, it will also support the driverless parking functions as we have previously observed in Smart Summon by Tesla.