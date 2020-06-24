Mercedes-Benz & Navida to Develop SuperComputers for Cars

To support everything from over-the-air software updates to automated driving, Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Nvidia to develop next-generation supercomputers for cars. According to the German automaker, this new technology is scheduled to roll out in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz & Navida Joins Hands to Develop SuperComputers for Cars

The supercomputers’ technology software will be running on the system-on-a-chip Orin technology of Nvidia and will be using the San Jose-based company’s full Drive AGX software stack. The new platform will come with a full system software stack that is supporting a variety of automated driving applications, such as advanced driver-assist systems and Cadillac’s Super Cruise. Moreover, it will also support the driverless parking functions as we have previously observed in Smart Summon by Tesla.

Daimler CEO Ola Källenius said on Tuesday in a joint statement with Nvidia.“By downloading new functions and upgrades from the cloud, we want to continuously bring the system up to date, thereby increasing the value of the vehicle,”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said: “We are excited to work with Mercedes-Benz. It’s the perfect partner for us given its long record of innovation and our strong technical relationship. It’s clear from our extensive discussions with Ola and his team that we share a common vision of the automobile of the future. Together, we’re going to revolutionize the car ownership experience, making the vehicle software programmable and continuously upgradeable via over-the-air updates. Every future Mercedes-Benz with the NVIDIA DRIVE system will come with a team of expert AI and software engineers continuously developing, refining and enhancing the car over its lifetime.”

In early 2019, the two German auto companies said that they are planning to spend over $1 billion on a joint mobility effort that spans autonomous cars, ride-hailing, electric scooters, car-sharing, and electric car charging. However, now these two companies have announced that they are putting the autonomous vehicle portion of the alliance on hold.