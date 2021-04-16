Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes Benz revealed the electric “sibling” of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, in order to compete with the EV market leader Tesla. The new premium EV is called ‘EQS.’ It is the first car in the family of Mercedes-Benz that is built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform. It will go on sale in Europe and the United States in August, then in China in January.

Mercedes Reveals its Premium EV ‘EQS’ to Rival Tesla

Sales of EV and plug-in hybrid cars in the EU have increased to over 1 million vehicles in 2020, which account for more than 10 percent of overall sales. The new EQS will go on sale in Europe and the United States in August this year.

Daimler Chief Executive Ola Källenius told reporters,

“We set the bar very high,” with this car. Customers in this segment expect a blend of hi-tech innovation and modern luxury… and that’s what we’re trying to achieve with the EQS.

Daimler has not announced pricing yet for the new EQS, adding that it will be disclosed in the summer closer to the launch date of EQS.

The Deutsche Bank referred to the EQS as “Mercedes’ Tesla fighter” and said that the car “will likely set the benchmark in terms of technical features, as well as design and quality,” for both traditional carmakers and newer entrants like Tesla.

Daimler now also falls in line with its competitor Volkswagen AG with a dedicated EV platform. According to a source, BMW will also launch a dedicated EV platform in 2025.

After the unveiling of EQS, Mercedes sales chief Britta Seeger said,

We thought by 2030 that half of our sales will be electric vehicles” and plug-in hybrid vehicles, Seeger said during a conference call. “What we currently see… is a stronger request of customers for EVs. We are even more positive that this jump can be a little bit faster.

