Mercedes-Benz revealed that its Vision EQXX electric concept car completed a long-range test of over 1,000 kilometers on a single battery charge. It was one of the longest trips an electric car had driven on a single charge. The journey began in Germany, continued across Switzerland and Italy, and finally arrived in Cassis, a port town near Marseille in southern France. The vehicle went at an average speed of 54 mph in temperatures ranging from 3 to 18 degrees Celsius (37 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit).

The total distance traveled was “above” 1,000 kilometers (621 miles). That’s more than twice the range of most electric vehicles on the road today. The Vision EQXX’s state of charge on arrival, according to Mercedes, was around 15%, leaving the vehicle with a range of around 140 kilometers (87 miles). The average consumption was at an all-time low of 8.7 kWh per 100 kilometers (7.1 kWh per 62 miles).

Mercedes Vision Electric Concept Car Completes 1000 km on Single Charge

The Vision EQXX was first unveiled by Mercedes earlier this year as a battery efficiency experiment. The concept car’s sporting goals and sleek, futuristic appearance will almost certainly serve as the foundation for a production car that will compete with other luxury EVs such as the Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT, and Tesla Roadster.

Mercedes, which earlier claimed that the Vision EQXX would spend 10kWh per 100 kilometers, or more than 6 miles per kWh, will benefit from the real-world range test. Those tests were conducted using a simulation of real-world traffic situations, which the Vision EQXX outperformed in real-world conditions.

The superior range of the Vision EQXX is “absolutely realistic,” according to Mercedes, and many of the Vision EQXX’s technology innovations will be integrated into future production vehicles via the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture.

Check out? Mercedes-Benz Confirms the Electric EQS will cost over $100,000