Messages in iOS 14 gets these New Features

Jun 23, 2020
Apple announced brand new iOS 14 during WWDC, and this update has come with too many worthy features. This new update has brought great changes to iOS widgets, Apple Maps but has also come up with a bunch of new features to messages, conversations, some memojis, and pinned conversations. Messages in iOS 14 have got these new features that will be loved by people.

New Pin It Feature:

The messaging app in iOS is designed to put more focus on the recent texts. Everyone has his/her favorite contacts, which are superior to others.
In the new iOS 14 update, users will be facilitated to pin conversations so that they appear on the top of the list. In order to Pin conversation, the user needs to swipe right and tap on pin. Furthermore, one can pin both personal chats and group chat conversations, so, in this way, you will prioritize the conversation you love the most.

Improved group chats:

In this new update, iOS users will be able to reply to a specific message in group chat. One will also be able to respond in separate as well. Like Android, mentioning a specific person will also be coming to group chat messaging. The best option that will be introduced via a new update is that one will be able to choose to be notified of a new message only when that specific person is mentioned.

New personalization options for Memoji

With the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, everyone would love to have memoji with masks. In iOS 14, users will be able to have new customization. The software will provide users with a variety of hairstyles and hats so that people can express themselves in a better way.

