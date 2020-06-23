Messages in iOS 14 gets these New Features
Apple announced brand new iOS 14 during WWDC, and this update has come with too many worthy features. This new update has brought great changes to iOS widgets, Apple Maps but has also come up with a bunch of new features to messages, conversations, some memojis, and pinned conversations. Messages in iOS 14 have got these new features that will be loved by people.
Messages in iOS Update with New Features
New Pin It Feature:
Improved group chats:
In this new update, iOS users will be able to reply to a specific message in group chat. One will also be able to respond in separate as well. Like Android, mentioning a specific person will also be coming to group chat messaging. The best option that will be introduced via a new update is that one will be able to choose to be notified of a new message only when that specific person is mentioned.
New personalization options for Memoji
With the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, everyone would love to have memoji with masks. In iOS 14, users will be able to have new customization. The software will provide users with a variety of hairstyles and hats so that people can express themselves in a better way.
