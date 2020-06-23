Messages in iOS 14 gets these New Features

Apple announced brand new iOS 14 during WWDC, and this update has come with too many worthy features. This new update has brought great changes to iOS widgets, Apple Maps but has also come up with a bunch of new features to messages, conversations, some memojis, and pinned conversations. Messages in iOS 14 have got these new features that will be loved by people. Messages in iOS Update with New Features

New Pin It Feature:

The messaging app in iOS is designed to put more focus on the recent texts. Everyone has his/her favorite contacts, which are superior to others.

In the new iOS 14 update, users will be facilitated to pin conversations so that they appear on the top of the list. In order to Pin conversation, the user needs to swipe right and tap on pin. Furthermore, one can pin both personal chats and group chat conversations, so, in this way, you will prioritize the conversation you love the most.