WhatsApp got Disappearing Messages about ten days ago. Now, the other two apps with messaging abilities in the Facebook family are adopting it. Now, Messenger and Instagram are getting Vanish Mode which will delete messages upon closing the conversation window.

Messenger and Instagram are getting Vanish Mode in chats

This update is helpful for those who do not want to keep the messages and want to free up the memory for any reason. You can activate the Vanish Mode by swiping from the bottom of the chat. Once a message is sent, it will stay on the screen until it is turned off or the app is switched. Of course, you can always screenshot the message before it disappears.

Interestingly enough, the new feature will work both in group chats and personal conversations. Moreover, the chat will not be instantly disappeared. Facebook revealed that conversations will remain in the system for up to 14 days, so they are not instantly deleted.

It is worth mentioning here that these types of features are not new in the Facebook world. The company has also revealed “Secret Conversation” for Messenger but it is rather tedious to set up and use and nobody has the time for that. Instagram also has something of a disappearing feature – currently, photos can be sent and set up to disappear once seen but nothing on messages unless you Unsend them.

Previously, Facebook has tested a dark mode in its mobile app publicly. There is a Dark Mode button in the Settings & Privacy section under the Menu tab. You have the option to turn it on or off, or leave it up to your system-level settings. In case, you have turned on the OS-level dark mode, then the dark mode will automatically become active when the sun goes down.

Source: GSMArena