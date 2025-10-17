Messenger Desktop Apps for Windows and Mac Shutting Down

Meta has confirmed that it will shut down the Messenger desktop apps for Windows and Mac on December 15. After this date, users will not be able to log into these apps. Instead, they will be redirected to the Facebook website to continue using Messenger.

According to Messenger, users will receive an in-app notification once the shutdown process begins. For Mac users, the company has given a 60-day period before the app stops working completely. After that, it will be blocked from use. Meta also recommends deleting the old app since it will no longer function.

Meta’s plan to close down its desktop apps was first reported by AppleInsider. Now, the company is officially informing users so they can adjust in time.

Those using Windows can continue chatting through the Facebook desktop app, while both Windows and Mac users can access Messenger on the web. This means users can still send and receive messages through their browsers without any issues.

How to Save Your Chat History Before the Change

Before moving to the web version, Meta suggests turning on secure storage and setting up a PIN to protect your messages. This will help save your chat history safely.

Once you switch to Facebook.com, all your previous chats will automatically appear across all platforms. To check if secure storage is active, click the settings icon above your profile picture. Then go to Privacy & Safety > End-to-End Encrypted Chats > Message Storage, and make sure the option for “Turn on Secure Storage” is enabled.

Meta’s Previous Changes to Messenger

This change comes a year after Meta replaced its original Messenger desktop app with a Progressive Web App in September 2024. While this move makes Messenger more browser-based, it may disappoint users who preferred the standalone desktop experience.

Still, Meta believes that focusing on the web version will make Messenger faster and more consistent across all devices. While the Messenger desktop apps for Windows and Mac were very convenient, it is important to consider that maybe there are probably better things in store for us in the near future.