Messenger Kids new Game Teaches Internet safety to Children

Meta, the parent company of Facebook keeps on working on new initiatives to make the experiences better. This time the company has taken initiatives of educating kids on the messenger kids platform with the goal of instilling internet etiquette in children. The company had introduced messenger kids in 2017, a version that can be linked to parents’ Facebook accounts.

Erik Michael, director of product management at Messenger kids, released a blog post revealing that the new activities that are designed in games format will help kids learn internet safety and practice them make health decisions online.

Among multiple activities planned, Pledge Planets is based on the principles Pledge: be kind, be respectful, be safe and have fun. The first episode will be titled “be Kind” which includes two games that will help kids learn and practice how to act with kindness.

This game is designed with guidance from experts in online safety and child development. Though Facebook is not qualified to give guidance to kinds on internet safety and making healthy decisions but these two games are teaching kids to use messenger perfectly.

It might be possible that these games and upcoming games have a great effect on children’s safety and internet safety and might do a great job in educating children making them ready for the future world. However, only time will confirm this.

