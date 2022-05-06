Meta Accuses iOS Changes Behind its Reduced Revenue and Freezed Hiring

Because of Apple’s iOS 14 privacy restrictions, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has warned employees that it is stopping recruitment. In iOS 14.5, Apple unveiled App Tracking Transparency (ATT), allowing users to opt out of being monitored by advertising through their apps. Facebook has already been a vocal critic of the decision, running newspaper ads alleging that Apple was harming small businesses.

Later, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested that Apple’s efforts could actually benefit the company. Then in April 2021, Facebook notified investors that ATT was harming the company’s income.

Meta is Trying to Slash Costs Due to iOS Changes

According to close sources, Facebook parent firm Meta is trying to slash costs and has warned employees that most recruitment is on hold.

“While we are hopeful about the prospects ahead, we must ensure that we are making focused, balanced expenditures to support our most important initiatives,” Meta CFO David Wehner wrote to the company’s whole workforce. “We’re dealing with obstacles, such as slower revenue growth than we expected at the start of the year.”

“This is due to several things,” Wehner continued, “including signal loss from iOS modifications, commercial challenges coming from the Ukraine conflict, and the broader financial situation.”

The post-pandemic downturn, according to Wehner, “is hitting us too,” and the corporation will have to “make some harsh decisions” regarding its short- and medium-term strategies.

What is Meta Doing?

Meta is “still working through our reprioritization,” but it is starting with a drop in “our hiring plans for 2022.” Meta isn’t ruling out any employment, but recruitment in specific engineering categories will be “paused.”

For some candidates, it’s also “canceling future scheduled interviews.” Meta will now be “reviewing staff allocation to ensure it’s aligned to our top corporate priorities”; thus, existing employees may be relocated.

