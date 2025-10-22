Meta Adds new anti-scam features to Whatsapp and Messenger

Meta has finally added new anti-scam features to WhatsApp and Messenger as part of its effort to reduce online fraud. The company says these new tools aim to protect users from scammers who use social engineering tricks. These efforts are particularly focused towards older adults who are more susceptible to being scammed.

On WhatsApp, users will now see a warning if they try to share their screen during a video call. On Facebook Messenger, Meta is testing AI-based scam detection, which flags suspicious messages and alerts users before they respond.

Meta steps up efforts against online scams

In the first half of 2025, Meta blocked nearly 8 million scam-related accounts linked to scam centers in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the UAE, and the Philippines. It also took down over 21,000 Facebook Pages and accounts pretending to be customer service representatives. These fake pages tried to steal personal or financial details from users.

Fake support messages are now so common that many Facebook Page owners simply ignore them. However, scam groups continue to target older adults across social media platforms, messaging apps, dating sites, and cryptocurrency services.

The new WhatsApp warning feature alerts users if they try to share their screen with unknown contacts. This step helps stop scammers from asking for bank details or security codes during calls.

Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger now uses AI to detect scam messages. When a message seems suspicious, users see a warning that says, “Be cautious, you could be at risk of losing money.” The app also lists common scam types, such as fake job offers or “easy money” deals, and suggests blocking or reporting the sender.

The real impact of online scams

Online scams don’t just cause financial harm, they often hurt families emotionally. Victims, especially older people, may feel ashamed or deny that they’ve been tricked. Scammers use emotional manipulation, often pretending to show romantic interest, to build trust. They take advantage of loneliness or confusion to steal savings and private data.

Meta joins global partners to protect users

Experts believe Meta could have added these anti-scam features earlier. The company explained that it had already released safety reminders, scam alerts, and a WhatsApp Safety Center. It even shared romance scam warnings earlier this year, though those weren’t targeted at older users specifically.

To strengthen its fraud prevention efforts, Meta has joined the National Elder Fraud Coordination Center, which works with Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Capital One. Together, they aim to stop scams that target older adults and make online communication safer for everyone. As Meta adds new anti-scam features for Whatsapp and Messenger, scammers are more likely to use even more advanced tactics to bypass them. It is therefore important that Meta continues to make the platform safer and ban scammers before they even have a chance.