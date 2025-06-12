Meta AI Introduces Generative Video Editing for Creativity

Meta AI is unveiling a generative AI video editing feature, now available in the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website, and the Edits app. This new capability allows users to enhance short-form videos through a selection of preset AI prompts, transforming elements like outfits, locations, and lighting with a simple tap.

Inspired by Meta’s Movie Gen models, this release marks the first step in expanding AI-driven video generation across Meta’s platforms. Later this year, users will have the ability to customize edits through their own text prompts, unlocking even greater creative possibilities.

Designed for accessibility, Meta AI’s video editing feature enables users to create high-quality edits without prior expertise. Upload a video to the Meta AI app, Meta.AI web, or Edits app, and choose from over 50 preset editing prompts. For a limited time, users can experiment with 10-second transformations at no cost.

Whether turning footage into a graphic novel-style animation, adjusting rainy-day lighting for a dreamlike glow, or reimagining a scene as a video game with cinematic effects, Meta AI seamlessly applies artistic enhancements.

Edited videos can be shared directly to Facebook and Instagram from the Meta AI and Edits apps, or posted to the Discover feed via the Meta.AI website.

This latest innovation underscores Meta’s dedication to AI-powered creativity. Built alongside input from content creators, the feature is designed to integrate seamlessly into the creative process, offering new ways to engage audiences.

Meta AI’s journey toward video innovation builds on years of research. Starting with Make-A-Scene in 2022 and progressing to Llama Image models and Movie Gen, the company has continuously advanced generative AI capabilities. Now, with this first AI video editing feature, Meta AI is redefining how users bring their creative visions to life.

