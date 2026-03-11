Meta AI Paid Plans Are Coming to WhatsApp: What Users Should Expect

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.26.10.4, released through the Google Play Beta Program on March 11, contains early code pointing to a paid subscription model for Meta AI. It is not live yet. But its presence in the codebase tells a clear story: Meta is preparing to monetize its AI layer inside WhatsApp, the app used by over two billion people worldwide.

The discovery comes from WABetaInfo, the platform that tracks WhatsApp builds before they go public. In the 2.26.10.4 beta, code strings reference “higher-tier subscription plans” for Meta AI. While the interface is not visible to testers yet, the architecture is being built in the background.

This update also builds on something WhatsApp announced in an earlier beta, where the app first introduced reasoning capabilities for Meta AI. That feature gave users the ability to switch between two interaction modes: “fast” for quick replies and “thinking” for deeper, more analytical responses. The new subscription tiers are expected to tie directly into this tiered capability model.

The Free Tier Is Not Going Away

Before the alarm bells ring, it is worth stating clearly that Meta AI on WhatsApp will remain free for the vast majority of users. The subscription plans being developed are additive, not restrictive. Meta has followed the same playbook used by OpenAI with ChatGPT and Google with Gemini: offer a functional free tier, then build premium options around it.

Currently, WhatsApp users can already access Meta AI without paying a rupee. The assistant is embedded directly in the chat interface, answers questions, and responds in real time.

The paid plans are expected to serve users who hit usage limits, want access to newer AI models, or need extended context windows, similar to what ChatGPT Plus subscribers get today. The exact pricing and limits have not been disclosed yet.

What This Means for Meta’s Broader AI Strategy

Meta has been unusually aggressive in rolling out AI across its platforms. Meta AI is already live inside WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook. The company has positioned its AI assistant as a free-for-all product available everywhere, at no cost, as a hook to deepen engagement.

But AI is expensive to run. The compute costs behind large language models are significant, and offering unlimited free access is not a sustainable business model without a revenue stream behind it.

This is where the subscription model makes sense. Rather than plastering Meta AI responses with advertisements, which would damage user trust quickly, Meta appears to be choosing a cleaner path: charge those who want more, and leave the core experience free for everyone else.

It mirrors the strategy Meta has applied to its other tools. WhatsApp Business API is paid. Meta Verified is a subscription. Meta Ads is the core revenue machine. Adding AI subscriptions to this mix is a logical evolution.

AI Is Becoming a Subscription Economy

This development is not just a WhatsApp story; it is a signal of where the entire AI industry is heading. OpenAI charges $20 per month for ChatGPT Plus. Google offers Gemini Advanced through its Google One AI Premium plan at $19.99 per month. Every major AI player has introduced, or is actively moving toward, a paid subscription layer.

WhatsApp entering this space with Meta AI subscriptions would put it in direct competition with these services, but with a critical distribution advantage. WhatsApp is already installed on billions of devices. It does not need to convince users to download a new app. It only needs to convert a fraction of its existing base into paying customers.

Even if just one percent of WhatsApp’s two billion users subscribe to a paid AI tier, that is 20 million paying customers. At competitive pricing, that is a substantial new revenue stream, one that could fund more ambitious AI development and fuel Meta’s push to lead the consumer AI space.

When to Expect It

WhatsApp has not given a launch date. The feature is still tagged as “under development” in the beta, meaning it has not entered active testing with users. WhatsApp typically moves from this stage to limited rollout over weeks to months, followed by a broader release.