Meta announces its inaugural ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ class

TikTok compiled a comprehensive list of its influencers last year, highlighting the creators that have kept the platform alive. Meta has already unveiled the first class of its Creators of Tomorrow initiative, which aims to promote young talent across the company’s platforms.

Professional Mode, like Pages for businesses, provides creators with their own Facebook profile entity to market their work and cultivate an audience.

Meta will amplify the work of a group of creators from five different areas. “Redefining Community” honours active, niche online groups and those that help marginalized individuals, whilst “#NoFilter Empowerment” recognises creators who are “pushing honest discussions” and displaying vulnerability online to combat stigma. “On the Rise” features artists who are converting their interests into jobs, while “Creative Excellence” features creators who are “pioneers” of trends and culture. Finally, “Future Ready” focuses on Web3 creators, such as the Metaverse, augmented and virtual reality, and blockchain.

Professional Mode unlocks a slew of analytics information and monetization capabilities, including direct access to Meta’s Reels Play bonus program and Stars for audience donations. Meta is also testing new in-stream advertisements for creator material, which will be available (where available) through your Professional Mode settings.

The initiative is part of a bigger effort to assist creators, without whom many of these platforms would not exist.