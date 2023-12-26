Meta Bans Insta Account of American Activist Shaun King Over Pro Palestinian Content

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict took center stage, social media platforms, particularly Meta, have been banning accounts with pro-Palestinian content. In a similar instance, Instagram banned the account of famous American writer and activist Shaun King for his pro-Palestine content.

Shaun had a fan following of around six million followers before his Instagram was deleted. He said that Meta deleted his account because he was “fighting for Palestine and speaking up for the human rights and dignity of Palestinians.”

In a video message shared on his friends’ accounts, King said,

“Meta, Facebook, and Instagram have decided to stand in the way of those of us who are fighting for the human rights and dignity of Palestinians. I won’t stand for it. I refuse to betray my values and principles by staying silent about this genocide and the war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. You can NEVER mince words about genocide. You can never mince words about war crimes.”

Since October 7, King has shared dozens of social media posts supporting the Palestinian cause. These include videos, images, and infographics depicting the extent of the devastation in Gaza and calling for an end to Israel’s brutal war on the territory. In response, Meta hasn’t issued any statement as of yet.

UN officials have cautioned that around a quarter of the population of Gaza is starving because of the ongoing conflict. The Israeli siege only allows very small aid, including food and essential medical supplies.

