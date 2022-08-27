Meta currently has no plans regarding monetization in Pakistan

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, presently has no intentions for content monetization in Pakistan.

Fahad Qadir, Policy Communications Lead, Emerging Markets & South Asia, APAC, confirmed this during a media event here on Thursday.

Earlier this year, a Meta business team visited Pakistan and discussed the issue. Pakistan has over 60 million users, and Meta should take initiatives to help these consumers.

In response, the delegation stated that Meta is looking into the situation and may launch a trial project, according to Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication sources.

However, the corporation has categorically denied any plans for monetization in Pakistan in the near future.

On Thursday, the business hosted a media briefing session for Pakistani journalists to discuss its attitude to privacy.

According to a Meta spokesman, preserving people’s information is critical to Meta’s objective of becoming a privacy-focused communications platform.

She stated that privacy is essential to how Meta operates and that it is everyone’s duty at the social media firm.

Meta does not sell any user information to other parties. Partners and third parties that have access to particular data must abide by guidelines governing how they may and cannot use and disclose the information provided by Meta.

The process of improving Meta’s privacy and security system is ongoing, and the firm will continue to invest and develop to provide the greatest user experience possible, they stated.