Media Matters has given us yet an additional reason to mistrust Facebook, its parent corporation Meta, and the overall impact the tech behemoth has on our culture. Media Matters detected more than 150 ads using the anti-LGBTQ “groomer” slur in 2022, generating at least $13,600 in profit for Facebook. These advertisements accuse individuals of being “groomers,” a term that implies that LGBTQ individuals wish to “groom” kids.

As part of the rhetoric used to push conservative policies on LGBTQ youth, such as denying transgender children gender-affirming healthcare and participation in school sports, the false fear technique began to gain traction in public discourse. Some anti-LGBTQ extremists have labelled LGBTQ adults and their supporters as “groomers,” relying on the antiquated prejudice that LGBTQ individuals are predators. Since 2014, the term “groomer” has continuously risen in Google Trends.

Meta Earns Thousands of Dollars through Hate Speech Regarding LGBTQ

Therefore, it is not surprising that far-right extremists would employ the term in their social media advertisements. This word, however, clearly constitutes hate speech; hence, it violates Meta’s principles and cannot be placed on the site. According to a survey by Media Matters, over 150 offensive advertising got past the gaps. Mashable requested a statement from Meta, but it did not answer quickly.

Media Matters discovered that “groomer” advertisements have received over one million impressions. Meta failed to remove roughly 100 ads after the group reported them, despite plainly stating that “groomer” language is in violation of its regulations.

GLAAD asserts that LGBTQ spaces are more important than ever when social media firms fail to safeguard LGBTQ users adequately. Here is what mapping experts have to say about them.

This comes just one month after Media Matter revealed 134 advertisements on Meta’s platform that featured “groomer” terminology. Only 40 of these advertisements were withdrawn, and 19 new advertisements have ran subsequently.

