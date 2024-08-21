Meta Executives Meet with Pakistani Prime Minister

Discussion focuses on technology, innovation, and economic growth

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Aug 21, 2024
Meta

A five-member team from technology giant Meta, led by Vice President for Asia Pacific Simon Milner, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss possible partnership prospects in information technology and artificial intelligence in Pakistan.

During a meeting with the group, the prime minister emphasized Pakistan’s vast potential in the information technology and digital media industries.

He also stated that for the first time in the country’s history, a record budget has been set aside to foster information technology.

During the meeting, the Meta team expressed their commitment to investing in Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and supporting local talent. They also discussed initiatives to promote online safety, combat misinformation, and foster a positive digital environment.

PM welcomed the Meta delegation and emphasized the government’s vision for a digital Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of technology in driving economic growth, improving education, and enhancing governance.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to explore further collaboration on various digital initiatives. The Prime Minister and the Meta team expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan’s digital landscape

