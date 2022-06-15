Meta Expands its Parental Control Rules for Instagram

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced that it is expanding its set of parental control tools for Instagram and Quest VR headsets. Meta is expanding on the parental supervision features it introduced in March, as well as adding new resources for parents to foster positive online experiences for teens.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri told “CBS Mornings” that as a father, he wants Instagram to be a leader in teen safety online.

“As a father and someone who has spoken with numerous experts from around the world, we believe that parents know what is best for their children. What I’m most excited about is giving parents more tools to shape their children’s Instagram and Quest VR experiences into what’s best for their teen, for their child “he said.

According to Mosseri, Instagram’s new feature will give parents more control over how much time their teen spends on the social media platform.

In addition to the new parental control, Instagram is introducing “nudges” to encourage teens to switch to a different topic if they find themselves looking at the same type of content on the Explore page repeatedly. According to Meta, the new nudge is intended to encourage teens to try new things and “excludes certain topics that may be associated with appearance comparison.”