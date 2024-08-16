Meta Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Ads Promoting Illegal Drugs

In a significant development, nineteen Congress members demanded an explanation from CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding the presence of Ads for cocaine, ecstasy, and other drugs on Facebook and Instagram. A recent report by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) revealed hundreds of Meta ads appearing on platforms. After that, an inquiry was initiated.

A letter was addressed directly to Zuckerberg regarding the issue. The lawmakers referenced TTP’s extensive investigation from last month in the letter, highlighting 450 ads promoting different pharmaceuticals and illicit drugs. These ads were discovered through Meta’s own ad library. They included striking images of prescription bottles, piles of pills, powders, and even bricks of cocaine. Many of these ads even directed users to third-party apps like Telegram, sidestepping Meta’s platforms.

Meta Under Fire: Congressional Inquiry into Meta Ads on Social Media

The lawmakers expressed concern and frustration, stating:

“Meta appears to have continued to shirk its social responsibility and defy its own community guidelines. These ads were not isolated incidents on the dark web or private social media pages. Instead, they were advertisements approved and monetized by Meta, with blatant references to illegal substances in their titles, descriptions, photos, and advertiser account names.”

The letter demanded detailed information on Meta’s policies for implementing rules against drug-related ads, including data on how many of these ads were viewed and engaged with by users. The legislators have set a deadline of September 6 for Meta to respond to these inquiries.

In response to the congressional scrutiny, a Meta spokesperson stated that the platform plans to address the letter. Moreover, he emphasized that Meta routinely rejects hundreds of thousands of ads for violating our drug policies. This incident highlights the growing challenges social media platforms face in moderating content to ensure the safety and integrity of their users. As lawmakers push for greater accountability, regulators and the public will closely watch Meta’s response.

