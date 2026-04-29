European regulators have warned that social media platforms Facebook and Instagram need to do more to stop users under the age of 13 from using their services. The warning comes as part of new charges brought against Meta, the company that owns both platforms, under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA). This law requires large technology companies to take stronger steps to protect users and reduce harmful or illegal content online.

The European Commission, which is responsible for enforcing EU laws, began investigating Meta about two years ago. After reviewing the company’s practices, regulators now believe that Meta has not done enough to enforce its own rules for minimum age limits. While Facebook and Instagram officially ban users under 13, many younger children are still able to create and use accounts.

Meta Faces EU Charges Over Under 13 Users on Social Media

According to the Commission, around 10% to 12% of children under 13 in Europe are using these platforms. This suggests that current systems for verifying age are not effective. Regulators say that Meta’s tools to detect and remove underage users are weak and need significant improvement.

Henna Virkkunen, the EU’s technology chief, stated that the platforms are doing very little to prevent young children from accessing their services. She emphasized that rules written in terms and conditions are not enough on their own. Instead, companies must take real and practical steps to enforce those rules and protect vulnerable users, especially children.

Meta has responded by saying it disagrees with the preliminary findings. The company argues that determining a user’s age is a challenge faced by the entire tech industry, not just one company. Meta also said it already has systems in place to identify underage users and remove their accounts. In addition, it plans to introduce new measures soon to improve age verification.

Under the Digital Services Act, companies found in violation of the rules can face heavy penalties. In Meta’s case, fines could reach up to 6% of its global annual revenue if it is ultimately found to be non-compliant. However, the process is still ongoing. Meta has the opportunity to respond to the charges and make changes before a final decision is made.

The EU’s action reflects growing concern worldwide about how social media affects children. Many experts believe that early exposure to social platforms can impact mental health, privacy, and safety. Governments are increasingly calling on technology companies to take greater responsibility.

Regulators have made it clear that Meta must improve how it assesses risks and strengthen its methods to prevent, detect, and remove underage users. If these improvements are not made, stricter penalties could follow.

Overall, the case highlights a broader issue in the digital world: how to balance open access to technology with the need to protect younger users. As social media continues to grow, this challenge is likely to remain a key focus for regulators and companies alike.