Meta Forum: A New Reddit-Style Platform Built on Facebook Groups

Meta is working on a new social media experiment called Forum, designed to turn Facebook Groups into a more focused, search-friendly experience. The goal is simple: make community discussions easier to access, organize, and reuse—especially for people looking for real answers rather than endless scrolling.

This move places Meta in closer competition with platforms like Reddit, which has long been known for structured communities, question-based threads, and niche conversations. However, instead of building a completely new network, Meta is rebuilding existing Facebook Group content into a standalone app.

Forum is a new app from Meta that pulls content from Facebook Groups and organizes it into a cleaner, more searchable format. It focuses heavily on questions, answers, and community advice rather than a traditional social feed.

The idea is to transform long-standing group discussions into a structured knowledge base. Users can search topics, explore recommendations, and find answers without digging through years of posts manually.

At its core, Forum tries to make Facebook Groups more useful as an information source rather than just a social hangout.

The app is closely connected to Facebook Groups, meaning users don’t start from zero. Instead, Forum draws on existing group conversations—everything from hobby communities and local recommendations to support groups and interest-based discussions.

Users sign in using their Facebook account, and their profile data carries over. This integration gives Forum a strong advantage because it already has access to large amounts of community-generated content.

However, this also means it is not a fully independent platform. It still depends on the Facebook ecosystem, which may limit how “new” the experience feels for users looking for a fresh start.

AI-Powered Features Inside Forum

One of the most important parts of Forum is its AI integration. Meta is testing an “Ask” feature that uses artificial intelligence to summarize group conversations, highlight relevant discussions, and suggest answers based on past posts.

This can make searching faster and more efficient. Instead of reading dozens of replies, users may get a quick summary of community opinions or solutions.

However, there is a concern. Facebook Groups are valuable because they contain real human experiences and detailed context. If AI summaries become too generic, they may reduce the depth and authenticity that makes these communities useful.

Why Meta is Building a Reddit Alternative

The launch of Forum signals Meta’s interest in the community-driven search space dominated by Reddit. Reddit thrives because users rely on it for honest opinions, product recommendations, and niche discussions.

Meta appears to be trying a different approach by using existing group data instead of building new communities from scratch. This could give Forum a major content advantage right away.

At the same time, it raises questions about whether users want a separate app or prefer staying inside Facebook Groups.

Future of Forum

For now, Forum is still in a testing phase and is only available in limited regions. Meta has not confirmed a global rollout or Android release yet.

The success of the app will depend on three key factors: how well AI improves search, whether users adopt it outside Facebook, and if it can maintain the human quality of group discussions.

If it works, Forum could become a major shift in how online communities are organized. If not, it may remain another experiment inside Meta’s long list of social media projects.