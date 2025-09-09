Meta in Hot Water Again, WhatsApp Accused of Massive Privacy Breaches

Meta just can’t seem to shake its privacy demons. Every few years, a new controversy lands, and the pattern looks hauntingly familiar: whistleblowers step forward, regulators take notice, and users are left questioning whether their data is safe.

The latest storm comes from Attaullah Baig, WhatsApp’s former head of security, who is now suing the company for ignoring glaring cybersecurity flaws.

WhatsApp Privacy Breaches: A Company Haunted by Its Past

Baig’s allegations sound explosive, but they’re not exactly surprising. He claims 1,500 engineers had the ability to poke around user data, contact lists, IP addresses, and profile photos without any real oversight. If that’s true, it directly undermines the promises Meta made when it swallowed a $5 billion fine in 2020 after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Think about that for a second. A company under one of the strictest privacy orders in U.S. history, still allegedly letting staff roam freely across private information.

WhatsApp’s Special Burden

The lawsuit stings more because WhatsApp isn’t just another social network. It’s the world’s go-to private messenger, used by three billion people. Parents send family photos there. Journalists talk to sources there. Activists in hostile environments rely on its encryption to stay alive.

Now picture Baig’s claim that over 100,000 accounts are hacked or hijacked every single day. Even if Meta disputes the numbers, the suggestion alone rattles the very trust WhatsApp is built on.

Retaliation or Damage Control?

Meta’s response has been blunt: Baig, they say, was fired for poor performance. His lawsuit, according to WhatsApp’s communications chief, is nothing more than a bitter ex-employee trying to spin his dismissal into a headline.

Sadly this is a familiar playbook in which a former employee is dismissed for poor performance and then goes public with distorted claims that misrepresent the ongoing hard work of our team. -Carl Woog, WhatsApp’s vice president of communications

Maybe. But here’s the catch: whistleblower stories often follow a similar script. Internal alarms go unanswered, negative reviews pile up, and eventually the person is pushed out. Whether Baig’s claims hold up in court is one thing; the optics of another high-level security lead accusing Meta of negligence are quite another.

WhatsApp Privacy Breaches: The Pattern Everyone Sees

Step back, and it’s hard not to notice the rhythm:

2018 – Cambridge Analytica blows up.

2019–2020 – Meta pays a historic FTC fine.

2021–2023 – Reports of weak internal data controls resurface.

2025 – WhatsApp’s ex-security chief sues over mass breaches and lax safeguards.

Different year, same story. For Meta, privacy isn’t a one-off crisis. It’s a chronic condition.

Why It Matters Now

Meta isn’t just a social media company anymore. It’s pushing into AI, the metaverse, and global payments. All of those depend on trust. If users doubt the safety of their messages today, why would they hand Meta more of their personal or financial data tomorrow?

For regulators, Baig’s lawsuit may be the perfect excuse to tighten the leash further. For users, it’s a stark reminder: free apps often come with hidden costs, and in Meta’s world, privacy is usually the first casualty.

The big question isn’t whether Meta will weather this storm; it always does. The question is how many more it can afford before even loyal users start to walk away.