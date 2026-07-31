Meta India Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Abusive Videos of PM Modi

The head of Meta India has been named in a police case after several videos posted on Facebook allegedly showed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an abusive manner. Cybercrime police registered the case in Hyderabad, located in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

According to a senior police official, authorities considered the videos offensive and took legal action against them. V. Aravind Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Cyber Crimes in Hyderabad, said the police are also preparing to send a notice to Meta Platforms regarding the case. However, as of Friday, police had not yet issued the notice.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the case became public.

Meta India Head Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Abusive Videos of PM Modi

The latest development comes at a time of growing tensions between Meta and the Indian government over content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this week, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned Meta executives after Facebook briefly restricted one of Modi’s posts. The post was his first public statement addressing large-scale student protests that recently led to the resignation of the country’s education minister.

At the time, Meta said the restriction was the result of an accidental error. A company spokesperson explained that the post had been blocked unintentionally and was later restored.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Modi has faced widespread criticism on social media, with protesters sharing jokes, memes, and critical comments about his government. The online discussions have intensified following the student-led demonstrations, placing greater attention on how social media platforms handle political content.

The police case against Meta India highlights the increasing scrutiny faced by major technology companies operating in India. Authorities have been closely monitoring online content, particularly posts involving political leaders and sensitive public issues.

India is Facebook’s largest market in terms of users, making it one of Meta’s most important regions globally. As a result, disputes over content moderation in the country have significant implications for both the company and the government.

The case will draw further attention as police move forward with their investigation and seek an official response from Meta. The outcome could also influence future discussions around content moderation, platform responsibility, and the regulation of social media in one of the world’s biggest digital markets.