Meta Introduces Built-In Safety Tools for Teens on Facebook and Messenger

Meta is taking further steps to protect young users on its platforms by expanding its Teens Accounts feature to Facebook and Messenger. This update follows the initial launch of Teen Accounts on Instagram in September and is now being introduced in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada, with plans to expand globally.

The goal of Teen Accounts is to create a safer and more controlled environment for users under the age of 16. Once teens sign up, the app automatically enrolls them in an experience that includes several built-in safety and privacy protections. These protections will limit exposure to inappropriate content, unwanted contact, and harmful interactions online.

Although Meta did not publish a full list of restrictions in its announcement, the company confirmed that teens will only receive direct messages from people they already follow or have messaged before. Additionally, only friends will be able to view and reply to their stories. Meta will also limit features such as Tags, Mentions, and Comments to people on teens’ friends lists or those they follow.

To promote healthy usage habits, Teen Accounts will also include reminders for teens to take breaks after using the apps for an hour a day. Furthermore, the app will automatically enable ‘Quiet Mode’ at night to reduce screen time and encourage better sleep routines

Parental control plays a significant role in the Teen Account system. For instance, teens under the age of 16 will require parental permission to change their safety settings. On Instagram, new restrictions now prevent users under 16 from going live without parental approval. Additionally, Meta requires parental permission for these teens to disable the feature that blurs suspected nudity in direct messages (DMs).

These updates come at a time when social media companies are under increased pressure from lawmakers and child safety advocates. Concerns over the mental health impacts of social media on teens have been raised by the U.S. Surgeon General and various states. Some states have even introduced legislation to limit teen access to social media platforms without parental consent.

Meta says it has already transitioned over 54 million Instagram users aged 13 to 15 into Teen Accounts and reports that 97% of these users have kept the built-in protections enabled. To support the positive impact of Teen Accounts, Meta shared results from a survey conducted by Ipsos. According to the study, 94% of parents believe Teen Accounts are helpful, and 85% agree they make it easier to ensure their teens have safer and more positive experiences online.

By expanding Teen Accounts to Facebook and Messenger, Meta aims to maintain a consistent standard of safety for young users across its platforms. This move signals the company’s commitment to addressing the growing concerns around online safety and the mental well-being of teenagers.