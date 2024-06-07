Meta Introduces New AI Features for WhatsApp Business

Meta has announced new AI-powered features for the WhatsApp Business app. The new features will be aimed at enhancing customer interaction and advertising capabilities. At the Meta Conversations conference in Brazil, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced tools developed to assist businesses in creating click-to-whatsApp ads. Moreover, the tool will also assist in generating automated responses to frequent customer inquiries. In this regard, Mark Zuckerberg said,

“Now, our vision is not just to build a single AI assistant, but also to enable lots of different AIs that can serve different purposes, including for businesses. Any business should be able to quickly stand up an agent that can talk to your customers, provide support, and facilitate commerce.”

Furthermore, WhatsApp Business users can now use AI to develop Facebook and Instagram ads that lead to chats on WhatsApp. The company is also testing AI-driven customer support to automatically address queries related to product catalogs and FAQs.

To maintain transparency, Meta will label AI-generated messages, ensuring users are aware they are conversing with an AI bot. The platform is also exploring AI’s potential to target specific customer groups for messaging, rather than sending updates to all subscribers. Moreover, the AI in Ads Manager will suggest suitable audiences for receiving targeted messages beyond just order updates.

It is pertinent to mention here that Meta’s business partners for the WhatsApp API, such as Inerakt, Gupshup, and Wati, already offer similar AI tools via their CRM solutions. However, Meta’s AI tools are unique because they are free, and target merchants who may not be willing to invest in additional tools.