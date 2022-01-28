Meta Introduces New End to End Encryption Features for FB Messenger

Meta’s end-to-end encryption for Facebook messenger is available for the last eight years, users had to choose between E2EE and having all functions available on a chat, but not anymore. By default, Facebook Messenger conversations aren’t end-to-end encrypted, which implies that you will have to turn on this feature manually. Now, Meta has announced that it is going to introduce more functions and features to encrypted chats, such as GIFs, stickers, and reactions.

In this regard, according to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg,

New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message. We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.

Meta adds new end to end encryption features for Messenger users

Now users will also be able to long-press to reply or forward any messages. Furthermore, a source entails that “encrypted chats also now support verified badges so that people can identify authentic accounts.”

In addition to that, Meta has introduced another interesting that is the Snapchat-style screenshot notification. For instance, If any user in an end-to-end encrypted chat takes a screenshot, Messenger will automatically inform the other user in the chat that a screenshot has been captured.

Though Messenger is getting a few improvements regarding E2EE, Meta is still preparing to make all chats encrypted by the next year when it merges Instagram and Messenger chats.

In an opinionated article, the global head of safety at Meta, Antigone Davis shared his views regarding end to end encryption,

At Meta, which owns Facebook and WhatsApp, we know people expect us to use the most secure technology available which is why all of the personal messages you send on WhatsApp are already end-to-end encrypted and why we’re working to make it the default across the rest of our apps.

