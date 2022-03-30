Meta is introducing several shortcut features to its Messenger app. One of the prominent features is a new Slack-like “@everyone” functionality that will notify all participants in a chat about a new message. No doubt, the new feature is perfect for group reminders, get-togethers or when you’re asking a time-sensitive question and need a quick response.

Meta Introduces New Shortcut Features for Messenger App

Another interesting feature is a “/silent” functionality. When you type in “/silent” before sending a message in a group chat, the members of the group will not get a notification of your message at all. These two new features are available starting today.

Additionally, Meta hinted at a few upcoming shortcuts that will roll out in the coming weeks. One of them is a new “/pay” shortcut in the United States. This functionality will make it easier for users to send and receive money in one-on-one Messenger chats. The shortcut will roll out to both iOS and Android users. Another feature is a “/gif” shortcut that will allow users to quickly find and send GIFs. This feature will be coming to iOS users only.

On the other hand, Messenger also got a new “Split Payments” feature to all iOS and Android users in the United States. It will let users share the cost of bills and expenses through the app. Meta sees the new feature as a “free and fast” way to handle finances through Messenger.

Meta has also introduced a voice recording feature for Messengers. It gives users controls to pause, preview and delete. The company also increased the duration of voice messages from one minute to 30 minutes.

