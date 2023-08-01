Meta Is Developing AI Chatbots With Unique Personalities

We all know that there is hype regarding AI Chatbots these days. Many companies have been working hard to launch their own AI Chatbots. Some of them have even been quite successful. Meta is also gearing up to launch AI-driven chatbots with unique personalities according to the latest reports. The social media giant is said to be developing prototypes for chatbots competent in engaging in human-like conversations. The basic goal behind the Meta AI Chatbots is to increase user interaction on its platforms. The Meta chatbots dubbed “personas” are part of the company’s plan to seize the hype.

Meta AI chatbots will Introduce a New Search Feature

Reports claim that Meta’s upcoming chatbots will come with a new search feature. They will also provide recommendations, with some developed to take the form of specific characters. For example, the company is working on a chatbot that speaks like Abraham Lincoln. Then there is another offering travel advice in a laid-back surfer style. Meta is actually aiming to make the chatbots a fun product for people. On the other hand, Meta could challenge social media and AI rivals with chatbots.

The point notable here is that the development of chatbots with unique personalities can have a considerable impact on Meta’s future. It will be able to give tough competition to its competitors. However, if the Meta Personas are parallel to Character AIs, they may not be as successful. However, the fact is that they could help Meta collect more data about users, helping its advertising business.

Also Read: Motorola Moto G14 Debuts With FHD+ Display & 5000mAh Battery (phoneworld.com.pk)