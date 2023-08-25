Meta is shutting down Messenger Lite, its lightweight stripped-down version of Messenger. Users of the app are starting to see a message that advises them to “use Messenger to keep chatting.” The company has already removed the app from the Google Play Store for new users. Moreover, it will no longer be available after September 18 for current users.

A Meta spokesperson said that starting August 21, people using the Messenger Lite app for Android will be directed to Messenger or FB Lite to send and receive messages on Messenger.

Meta is Shutting Down Messenger Lite for Android in September

Meta introduced Messenger Lite for Android in 2016 for users with less powerful Android devices. The app offers only the core features of Messenger in order to have less storage space and processing power.

It is worth mentioning here that the company shut down the Messenger Lite app for iOS users in 2020.

According to mobile analytics firm data.ai, the Lite versions of the app had combined downloads estimated at approximately 760 million globally. India accounted for the single largest portion, followed by Brazil and Indonesia. The United States ranked No. 8 by lifetime downloads.

A few days earlier, Meta announced that Messenger is dropping SMS support next month. The company notified that users will no longer be able to use Messenger to send and receive SMS messages sent by their cellular network when they update their app after September 28, 2023.

Earlier this week, Meta said it plans to enable end-to-end encryption by default for Messenger by the end of this year.

