Meta is Testing End-to-End Encryption For Quest’s VR Messenger App

Meta has just announced that it has started testing the end-to-end encryption for Quest’s VR Messenger app. The company is launching optional end-to-end encryption for Messenger’s one-on-one messages and calls in VR. This new encryption feature is part of the new v40 software update. Currently, it is unclear when this feature will be available for all.

Meta has already announced that it will bring end-to-end encryption to all its services. Some previous reports have also claimed that the company will roll out this feature sometime in 2023. As the company has started testing this feature, we may expect to get this feature a bit earlier.

“Whether you’re telling mom about your wedding plans, talking Echo VR strategy with friends, or discussing confidential work projects, you can add an extra layer of privacy and security to your personal chats with our industry-leading technology,” the company said in the blog post.

The software update also brings some other options as well. For instance, there is a new “Mono Audio” feature that enables users to hear the same audio from both the left and right speakers in their headset versus the default spatial audio effect. You can also adjust the balance of the left and right audio channels.

Additionally, the update also brings a new App Unlock feature. The feature will let users put specific games and apps behind an unlock pattern. It will provide more security as users need to input the pattern every time they want to unlock and launch it. This feature is also helpful in a way that it ensures that children can only access age-appropriate games.

The new v40 update also makes payments with a 3DS-enabled credit card in VR, including the 3DS authorization step. The other new features the update brings include support for the Apple Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad, the Logitech K375s and the Logitech MX Keys.

