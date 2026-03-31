Meta Is Testing Instagram Plus, and Anonymous Story Viewing Is the Headline Feature

Meta’s Instagram Plus subscription is now in active testing, and the features being locked behind a paywall reveal exactly how Meta plans to monetise the world’s most-used photo-sharing platform without alienating the billions of users who will never pay a monthly fee.

What Instagram Plus Actually Offers

The subscription, confirmed by Meta, is currently being tested in a small number of markets. Here is what paying subscribers get:

Anonymous Story viewing: the headline feature. Subscribers can watch someone’s story without their name appearing in the viewer list. For a platform built on visibility and engagement metrics, this is a significant capability and one that will appeal strongly to anyone who has ever hesitated before viewing an ex-partner’s, employer’s, or rival’s story.

Story rewatch analytics: subscribers can see exactly how many times people have rewatched their own stories. Currently, Instagram only shows who viewed a Story, not how many times. For creators, influencers, and anyone tracking content performance informally, this is genuinely useful data.

Unlimited audience lists: currently, Instagram users can share Stories with everyone or with a single Close Friends list. Instagram Plus removes that ceiling entirely, allowing subscribers to create multiple custom audience groups and target each Story to a specific segment of followers. This is a meaningful upgrade for users who want granular control over who sees what.

Story extension: subscribers can extend a Story’s life by an extra 24 hours beyond the standard disappearing window, giving content a longer visibility runway without reposting.

Story spotlighting: once per week, subscribers can spotlight a story, pushing it to the front of the Stories tray for their followers and dramatically increasing its visibility.

Superlike: an animated reaction on others’ Stories, designed to stand out beyond a standard emoji response.

Story viewer search: instead of scrolling through an entire viewer list to find one specific person, subscribers can search the list directly.

The Price Point Is Deliberately Low

Meta is testing Instagram Plus at prices that sit well below what most people would consider a significant financial commitment. Based on screenshots shared by users in the test markets, the subscription costs approximately $2.20 per month in Mexico, $2 per month in Japan, and just over $1 per month in the Philippines.

These are not aggressive price points. They are designed to minimise resistance, to be cheap enough that the question shifts from “is this worth paying for?” to “why not just try it?” That psychological framing is deliberate, and it mirrors the pricing strategy that has worked well for Snapchat Plus, which has accumulated 25 million subscribers at $3.99 per month.

This Is Not Meta Verified

It is worth being clear about what Instagram Plus is not. Meta already offers Meta Verified, a paid subscription aimed at creators and businesses that provides a verified badge, impersonation protections, and expanded reach tools. That product is designed for accounts that treat Instagram as a professional platform.

Instagram Plus is different. It is built for everyday users, people who use Instagram personally and want enhanced privacy controls, better analytics on their own content, and more flexibility in how they share Stories. The two products serve genuinely different audiences and are priced accordingly.

The Subscription Fatigue Problem

Meta’s announcement has not been universally welcomed. Social media reaction to Instagram Plus has included significant pushback from users who object to features being moved behind a paywall on a platform they have used for free for years.

This reaction is predictable, and Meta almost certainly anticipated it. Subscription fatigue is a real phenomenon. Between streaming services, cloud storage, software subscriptions, and now social media platforms, consumers are increasingly resistant to adding monthly fees to their digital lives.

The anonymous Story viewing feature in particular has drawn criticism. Many users argue that knowing who has viewed your Story is a fundamental part of how Instagram Stories work and that locking the reverse capability behind a paywall creates an asymmetric experience where paying users gain a meaningful advantage over non-paying ones in how they navigate the platform socially.

The Snapchat Blueprint

Meta is not inventing this model. Snapchat demonstrated that a meaningful segment of social media users will pay for platform features when the price is right and the features are genuinely useful. Snapchat Plus launched in 2022 and has since grown to over 25 million subscribers, a number that justifies the product’s existence commercially even if it represents a small fraction of Snapchat’s total user base.

X, formerly Twitter, has also built a subscription layer through X Premium, with mixed results. The key difference in Snapchat’s case was that its premium features enhanced the existing experience without degrading the free tier in ways that felt punitive.

Whether Meta can thread that same needle with Instagram Plus is the central question. If the anonymous viewing feature, currently one of the most discussed, makes non-paying users feel that their content visibility and privacy dynamics have fundamentally changed, the backlash could outweigh the revenue.

What Comes Next

Meta has confirmed it will continue testing Instagram Plus before any wider rollout. The current test markets, Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines, give the company a geographically and economically diverse sample to assess pricing sensitivity, feature adoption, and user reaction before committing to a global launch.

A rollout to additional markets, potentially including Pakistan, would follow if the test results justify expansion. Given Meta’s stated plans to test subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, Instagram Plus appears to be the first piece of a broader paid ecosystem the company is building across all three platforms.