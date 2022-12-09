Meta launches Facebook Stars in Pakistan, a new way for creators to make an income

Facebook Stars, Meta’s monetization feature for content creators is now open to all eligible creators in Pakistan to help them connect with their audiences and build a business.

Stars, a digital good that fans can buy and send to support creators, will enable Pakistani online content creators to easily onboard, check their earnings by content type, manage their goals, and access other Stars settings. This tool is available across multiple formats: Facebook Reels, Facebook Live, on-demand videos, as well as photos and text posts.

“Helping creators to build community and turn their passions into professions is a key part of our continued investment in Pakistan,“ said Jordi Fornies, Meta’s Director of Emerging Markets for the Asia Pacific region. “Today, we are thrilled to announce that Facebook Stars is open to all eligible creators in Pakistan, so more people can start earning while they grow their creativity, audience and careers.”

Meta brought Reels to Pakistan

Earlier this year, Meta brought Reels to Pakistan, introducing short form, entertaining video experiences and tools to creators and audiences. Today Reels is the fastest-growing content format on Meta platforms globally. There are more than 140 billion Reels played across Facebook and Instagram each day.

“We are encouraged to see Meta’s contribution in supporting local businesses in Pakistan and opening up different ways for Pakistani content creators to generate meaningful, reliable revenue on their platforms. We hope the Stars program will create new opportunities to monetize and play a role in strengthening the country’s digital economy,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan during his visit to the Meta regional office in Singapore today.

Any Pakistani creator with at least 1,000 followers online through the last 60 days who meets the following eligibility criteria will be able to begin receiving Stars from their audiences.

“So wonderful to see Stars has launched in Pakistan, giving more creators like me on Facebook and Reels the opportunity to build community and earn money through doing what we love,” said Danish Ali, Pakistani content creator. “I’m excited for creators in Pakistan to start using Stars to generate an income and build deeper connections with their audiences as they grow on Facebook.”

If you are a creator, you can check your eligibility and begin onboarding here: https://www.facebook.com/creators/tools/stars.

