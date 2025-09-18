Meta Launches Smart Glasses With Wristband Control, Eyes AI Wearable Dominance

At its annual Connect conference, Meta unveiled its first smart glasses with a built-in display, a sleek $799 device designed with Ray-Ban that CEO Mark Zuckerberg hailed as the next step toward “personal superintelligence”.

But while the launch generated buzz for its wristband controller and minimalist design, analysts say the real story lies in what the glasses represent: Zuckerberg’s attempt to make everyday eyewear the gateway to a new era of human-AI interaction.

The “Superintelligence” Vision

“Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence,” Zuckerberg told developers and press, describing the device as a way to enhance memory, communication, and even senses without pulling users out of real life.

Unlike smartphones or headsets, smart glasses promise a constant, ambient layer of AI assistance. Notifications flash in the corner of the lens with wristband gestures to answer calls, and Meta’s assistant handles basic tasks hands-free. In Zuckerberg’s framing, they are not just wearables; they’re the first consumer-friendly bridge to the AI future.

Beyond the Hardware

Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses feature a tiny screen on the right lens and ship with a gesture-based wristband. They’re not yet fully immersive, but they mark Meta’s shift from VR headsets toward more subtle, everyday tech.

Analysts liken the debut to Apple’s early smartwatches, limited in functionality but strategically important. “This is less about 2025 sales and more about seeding the market for 2027’s Orion glasses,” said Mike Proulx of Forrester, referencing Meta’s advanced prototype described by Zuckerberg as a “time machine to the future”.

The Competitive Stakes

The glasses launch comes amid fierce competition in Silicon Valley. While Meta has carved out a lead in consumer-friendly wearables, it lags behind rivals like Google and OpenAI in rolling out large-scale AI models. Zuckerberg has responded with an aggressive hiring spree, funneling billions into custom AI chips and luring talent from competitors.

By pushing smart glasses as the “everyday” face of AI, Meta is trying to tie the company’s future not just to virtual reality but to AI embedded in the ordinary routines of billions of people.

Public Trust Challenges

Yet the rollout comes at a difficult moment for Meta’s reputation. The company faces mounting criticism over child safety on its social platforms and whistleblower claims that research on the harmful effects of VR was downplayed. Analysts warn that consumer adoption of such intimate devices will hinge not only on features but also on trust, privacy, and social acceptance.

A Step Toward the AI Wearable Era

Meta also introduced Oakley-branded Vanguard glasses for athletes ($499) and an updated Ray-Ban line without displays but with longer battery life ($379). Together, the lineup shows how Meta is building a spectrum of wearables aimed at mainstream, athletic, and early-adopter markets.

IDC forecasts shipments of AR/VR and smart glasses will grow nearly 40% in 2025, with Meta leading the charge thanks to cheaper Ray-Ban models. Still, adoption of the new display glasses is expected to remain niche until the technology matures.

For Zuckerberg, though, the bet is clear: before AI becomes invisible, it has to be wearable. And with this launch, Meta is positioning itself as the company that will literally put AI before our eyes.