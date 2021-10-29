‘Meta’: Mark Zuckerberg reveals the serious reason behind re-branding

The term “meta” is derived from the Greek word for “beyond.”

A metaverse may appear to an outsider to be a sort of virtual reality, but some believe it might represent the future of the internet. People in a metaverse may use a headset instead of a computer to join a virtual world linking several digital environments.

Why Mark Zuckerberg re-branded Facebook to META

Mark Zuckerberg has a new job title for the first time in 17 years.

On Thursday, he was formally named CEO and Chairman of Meta, Facebook’s new parent company. The rebranding aims to position the social media behemoth as a proponent of the metaverse, which Zuckerberg envisions as the internet’s future. Everything is still under Zuckerberg’s control. In an interview, he stated that, unlike the founders of Google, who stood down in 2015 when the business was acquired by a holding company named Alphabet, he had no plans to relinquish the top post.

Skeptics point out that it also looks to be an attempt to divert attention away from the Facebook Papers, a collection of leaked documents that exposed how Facebook ignored internal assessments and warnings about the damages that its social network caused or intensified throughout the world.

Second, there is no such thing as the “Metaverse.” Zuckerberg was quick to emphasize that it was a long-term product. So having a name that is completely unrelated to your core service is a little strange. Almost majority of Facebook’s revenue comes from Facebook and Instagram advertising.

Mark further expressed his views stating that;

Our purpose has not changed – it is still about bringing people together. Our applications’ and brands’ names aren’t changing either. We are still the firm that builds technology to bring people closer”.

“However, all of our applications, now share a new vision: to aid in the realisation of the metaverse.” And now we have a moniker that accurately represents the scope of our work”.

Some high notch critics seemed unimpressed and expressed their views on this meaningless name change

“Changing the name does not hide the fact that Facebook is killing our democracy and is the world’s largest misinformation and hate peddler Their insignificant name change should not divert attention away from the inquiry, regulation, truth and independent monitoring required to hold Facebook responsible.”