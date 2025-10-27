Meta & MoITT Launch AI Literacy Program in Pakistan, Introduce Urdu for Meta AI

Meta, in partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), today hosted “Future in Focus: AI and Innovation,” an event dedicated to advancing digital transformation in Pakistan. The gathering brought together government leaders, industry experts, and academia to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation nationwide.

At the event, Meta announced a series of initiatives designed to empower Pakistan’s public sector and the local community. Among these, Meta revealed the expansion of Meta AI’s language capabilities, enabling users in Pakistan to interact with Meta AI not only in English but also in Urdu. This enhancement empowers more people to discover information, express themselves, and maintain connections with what matters most.

The company also introduced the localized version of the “Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama” guide, developed in partnership with Deloitte. This guide, with support from the Ministry, demonstrates how Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama, can streamline government operations, enhance public services, and support data sovereignty. It offers best practices for deploying AI securely and sustainably in the public sector, drawing on successful case studies from across Asia Pacific, including Pakistan’s own advancements in digital governance.

In addition, Meta, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), MoITT and atomcamp, announced the launch of an AI Literacy Program aimed at upskilling 350 non-Computer Science faculty members across Pakistani universities, equipping them with core AI competencies to prepare the next generation for the future of work. The Government Digital Transformation Xperience (GDTX) 2025 program was also introduced, supporting government organizations in Pakistan by sharing Meta’s technologies, solutions, and best practices, and bringing together experts from both the public and private sectors to exchange practical insights and strategies that can help inspire digital transformation.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Government of Pakistan, Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated:

“Under the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, Pakistan is accelerating toward a future where technology empowers every citizen. Our partnership with Meta reflects this commitment; advancing AI literacy, digital transformation, and innovation across government and academia. The introduction of Urdu for Meta AI is a milestone in making technology more inclusive and accessible for our people, ensuring that no one is left behind in our digital transformation.”

Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chair of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), emphasized that enhancing the quality of computing education in Pakistan requires a strong focus on faculty capacity building. He noted that the collaboration with Meta presents a valuable opportunity to empower educators to play a leading role in shaping the future of AI education and digital innovation in Pakistan.

Fizza Amjad, CEO of atomcamp. “By equipping non-technical faculty with AI knowledge, we’re creating a ripple effect that will reach thousands of students and strengthen the link between academia and industry, This initiative ensures that AI understanding extends beyond computer science, shaping how future professionals across disciplines engage with emerging technologies. It’s a step toward building a more AI-literate academic ecosystem in Pakistan.”

Sarim Aziz, Director of Public Policy South and Central Asia at Meta, said, “Meta is deeply committed to supporting Pakistan’s vision for AI-driven growth and innovation. Through our collaboration with MoITT, HEC, and NCEAC, and the launch of these new initiatives, we aim to help the public sector and academia harness AI to drive digital transformation for the benefit of people across Pakistan. We’re also excited to announce that Meta AI now supports Urdu, opening up new opportunities for the local communities to engage with technology in their own language.”

These new initiatives reflect Meta’s commitment to supporting Pakistan as it advances in AI and government digitalization. By working closely with partners to build digital skills, encourage responsible AI adoption, and foster collaboration, Meta aims to help drive innovation and enhance the delivery of public services.

