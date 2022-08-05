Meta plans to expand NFT support on Instagram

Meta is consistently adding value to its users of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, making these platforms ever green. The company makes sure that no one leaves its platforms and in order to do so, it sometimes introduces new features and updates and other times it expands its operation in more countries. The key purpose is to provide ease and convenience to the users worldwide and also to keep them attracted and stick to the platforms as revealed above. This time once again, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is planning the international expansion of Non-Fungible Tokens- NFT support on Instagram.

Advertisement

The NFT support on Instagram was previously just available to a few creators in the United States but later on, the company planned to expand it worldwide. The social network’s initial Non-Fungible Tokens test was carried out in May. After the success and complete satisfaction, the company is now rolling out the NFT expansion in more than 100 countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and America. Countries will now be able to share their NFTs on Instagram and luckily Pakistan is also in the list.

By expanding the support internationally, the users can now buy and sell digital assets like music, videos, art, etc. through cryptocurrency which is encoded with an underlying software like most cryptos. The users will be able to connect to the digital wallet, tag creator, and collector and share NFTs.

These NFTs can be shared on users’ Instagram Feed, in messages, and can be added to Stories. So whenever the user will post his digital collection it will give a shimmer effect and has the ability to display the information for the NFT. The Wallets from the third party include MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Dapper Wallet, and Trust Wallet, and the blockchains include Polygon, Ethereum, and Flow.

How NFTs work with Third Party Wallets?

If a user wants to post a digital asset on Instagram, he should first connect his digital Wallet to Instagram and then can sell his collectible. In the same way, he can also buy his collectible. The good news is that the digital collectibles can be posted and shared for free.

Meta is working to expand access to web3 technology through NFTs and this expansion of NFts to 100 countries reflect the company’s aim.

Also Read: Instagram to Pause Upcoming Updates of Users’ displeasure on AI Recommended Feed