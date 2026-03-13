Meta Removes Millions of Accounts on Facebook and Instagram to Protect Users From Online Scams

Online scams have become a major issue on social media platforms. In response, Meta Platforms has introduced several new tools designed to protect users from scams on its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company says these tools use artificial intelligence to detect suspicious activity and warn users before they become victims of scams.

Over the past few years, online fraud has increased across social networks. Scammers often create fake accounts, send misleading messages, or promote fraudulent advertisements to trick people into sharing personal information or sending money. Because billions of people use Meta’s apps every day, even a small number of scams can affect a large number of users.

To address this problem, Meta has expanded its fraud detection efforts. According to the company, it removed more than 159 million scam-related advertisements in 2025. In addition, around 10.9 million accounts connected to criminal scam networks were taken down from Facebook and Instagram during the same period. These numbers show how widespread the issue has become and why stronger protection tools are needed.

One of the key features being introduced is real-time scam warnings on Facebook. If the system detects a suspicious friend request or unusual account behavior, users may receive a notification advising them to be cautious. The goal is to help people recognize potential scams before they interact with fraudulent accounts.

Another improvement involves WhatsApp. The platform will now provide alerts if someone attempts to link a user’s account to another device in a suspicious way. Device-linking is a feature that allows users to access WhatsApp on multiple devices, but scammers sometimes try to misuse it to take control of someone’s account. The new alert system aims to stop that by notifying users when something unusual happens.

Meta is also expanding scam detection in Messenger. The messaging service will use artificial intelligence to analyze patterns in conversations that may indicate fraud. For example, if a message includes common scam tactics such as urgent financial requests or suspicious links, the system can warn users and suggest safety steps. While the AI does not read messages in a traditional sense, it can detect patterns that often appear in scams.

However, the new announcements did not include additional protections for Instagram. The platform has recently faced several security issues, including reports of large numbers of password reset emails sent to users. Some critics believe that there is a need for more safety measures.

Another important change involves online advertising. Meta plans to require stronger verification for advertisers in categories that are more likely to involve scams. The company hopes that by the end of 2026, verified advertisers will generate 90 percent of its advertising revenue, compared with about 70 percent today. This step could reduce the number of fraudulent ads that appear on the platforms.

Meta is also working with law enforcement agencies to fight organized scam networks. In a recent operation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Department of Justice, and the Royal Thai Police, Meta disabled more than 150,000 scam accounts and arrested 21 people.

Overall, Meta’s new tools show that the company is taking stronger action against online scams. However, experts say technology alone cannot completely stop fraud. Users still need to stay alert, verify suspicious messages, and avoid sharing personal information online.