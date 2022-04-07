Meta Says, No F8 Conference for Developers This Year

Meta events and conferences are a great source of learning for new developers. The company takes these conferences pretty seriously and tries its best to provide good to the community. F8 Developers Conference is among the Famous Meta conferences. They are doing it for quite a long time now. It started in 2007. Meta stated today that their F8 developer conference will not be held in 2022. The business announced in a blog post that it will “pause” the event this year to focus on the latest initiatives like the metaverse.

There will be No F8 in 2022

In a blog article, Meta’s Director of Products and Partnerships Diego Duarte Moreira says, “Comparable to years back, we are taking a short break in programming. We will not carry F8 in 2022 while we get ready for new initiatives. They are all suited to another chapter of the internet. Also, the next chapter of Meta too: establishing the metaverse.” “Creating the metaverse, like the early phases of the web, will be a communal effort at every point – with other firms, creators, and developers like you.”

The Upcoming Meta Events

However, Moreira says Meta is excited to meet programmers at the company’s other conferences this year, such as the newly announced inaugural virtual Conversations occurring on May 19. Companies, developers, and partners keen on designing experiences on messaging platforms are invited to attend the conference. At the meeting, Meta also intends to present new product updates.

In 2022, the business will have its annual Connect gathering. It will showcase the latest on its virtual reality, augmented reality, and metaverse platform products. The corporation revealed its makeover to Meta at last year’s Connect event, claiming that the new name better reflected its primary mission: to develop the metaverse.

