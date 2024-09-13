Meta, Snap, and TikTok have collaborated to launch a new initiative called Thrive, to combat the spread of graphic content that encourages or depicts self-harm and suicide. Thrive creates a system where these platforms can share “signals” to notify one another about harmful content, allowing for swift action across platforms.

Mental Health Coalition, an organization committed to breaking the stigma around mental health issues developed Thrive. Through this collaboration, Thrive aims to create a safer online environment where sensitive topics like self-harm and suicide can be discussed in a supportive manner without encouraging harmful behaviour.

Meta, Snap, and TikTok Launch Thrive to Combat Self-Harm and Suicide Content

Meta is providing the technical infrastructure for Thrive, enabling participating companies to share information securely. This system relies on the same technology used in Meta’s Lantern program, which focused on combatting online child abuse. The platforms can share “hashes,” unique digital identifiers for media files, that match content violating their policies. When one platform flags harmful material, others in the network get alerts, making it easier to remove dangerous content swiftly and efficiently.

Although Meta has already implemented measures to make harmful content harder to find, the company acknowledges the importance of allowing users to talk about their mental health challenges. As long as users are not promoting self-harm or providing graphic details, Meta supports open discussions on these topics, creating a balance between content moderation and mental health advocacy.

According to Meta’s internal data, the platform takes action on millions of posts related to self-harm and suicide every quarter. In the most recent quarter, the company restored around 25,000 posts, primarily after users appealed their removal. This reflects Meta’s ongoing efforts to find a middle ground between removing harmful content and preserving the freedom to discuss personal struggles with mental health.

The launch of Thrive marks a significant step forward in the tech industry’s efforts to create safer digital spaces. By working together, platforms like Meta, Snap, and TikTok aim to reduce the visibility of harmful content, protect vulnerable users, and foster healthier discussions about mental health. Thrive not only strengthens content moderation across platforms but also emphasizes the importance of mental health awareness and responsible online engagement.