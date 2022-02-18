The Meta team paid a visit to the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), where members from various federal ministries and departments participated to negotiate on different matters. Sarim Aziz, the Head of Policy for Meta Pakistan, was among the delegation’s participants.

As per the sources, the national working group on social media convened a series of meetings with Meta officials and representatives from various ministries and departments. The three-to-four-member delegation was physically present, while members from several Meta departments participated in sessions virtually.

Meta Soon to Share Content Monetization Plan for Pakistani Users

According to sources, members from the Ministry of Information Technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the FBR, and the PTA took part in various group discussions on connectivity, content monetization, regulation, business, and other related matters.

Furthermore, the sources entail that Ministry of Information Technology and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority raised the issue of non-monetization of Pakistani content and asked the Meta delegation to develop a policy to monetize Pakistani content.

Moreover, sources say that Meta is planning on starting a pilot project that will allow Pakistani viewers to get monetized. However, this could take anywhere from a few months to a year.

Pakistan has 60 million users, and Meta should take steps to facilitate these users. In response, the delegation said that Meta is working on the matter, and would present an action plan with Pakistani authorities within 1 week.

The National Working Group on Social Media complimented Meta’s investment in connectivity, stating that the Pakistani government and other departments would assist Meta in this respect.

The issue of blocking content at the request of the MoITT and PTA was also discussed. PTA and MoITT agreed to create an action plan exposing the flaws in this process, and Meta promised to make this process easier for the authorities.

Apart from this, Pakistani officials also raised concerns about the blocking of Pakistani national IDs, who raised support for Kashmiris. Meta also brought up the issue of a strong regulatory framework and new social media laws, according to sources.

