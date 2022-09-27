Meta Switching Tool for Facebook & Instagram in Testing

Meta wants to make users’ experience better and in an effort to do so, it is making it easier for subscribers to switch between its two platforms that are Facebook and Instagram. So, with the new Meta switching tool for Facebook & Instagram, users using any of these two platforms would be able to hop between each other. This would actually be done with Meta’s centralized profile hub and Accounts center.

As far as switching is concerned, it can be done through the profile menu of both the accounts whether Facebook or Instagram.

Meta’s News Room Shared a video, revealing how users can switch between two accounts if they are linked. It tweeted:

We’re introducing new features that make it easier to create, switch between and get notified for multiple profiles on @facebook and @instagram

This feature is in testing now and many iOS, Android, and Windows users are able to access it. meta urges these users to use this feature and share their feedback so the global rollout of this feature will take place.

Other than this, Meta is also working on centralized accounts and for this, it has made it easier for people to create and manage multiple accounts. Surprisingly, Users can make new accounts with their existing Instagram and Facebook login instead of starting from scratch. While this account creation feature is in the test but one thing we can clearly see is that Meta wants its subscribers to grow and for this, it has taken multiple steps.

While years back, Meta had negated this new account opening and the idea of switching between two accounts, it seems that it has now understood the advantages associated with them.

Let’s wait for these new features to reach us.

Also Read: TikTok VR Headset Competes with Meta Quest