Meta Takes Action Against Scams: Testing Facial Recognition on Facebook & Instagram

In an innovative move to battle scams targeting users on its platforms, Meta is rolling out tests of facial recognition on Facebook and Instagram. This initiative aspires to tackle the growing issue of “celeb-bait” scams, where deceitful ads use images of well-known personalities to fool users into engaging with scams that often lead to malicious websites.

The celeb scams have become increasingly cultivated. They are generally designed to mimic legitimate celebrity endorsements for products or investment opportunities. Susceptible users may be tricked into sharing personal information or sending money, thinking they are interacting with a trusted figure. The point worth worrying about is that these scam ads closely resemble real promotions, making it difficult for users to discern authenticity.

Meta is integrating facial recognition into its ad review system to enhance users’ protection. When an ad is flagged as potentially suspicious—especially those featuring images of public figures—the system will compare the face in the ad to the official profile pictures of celebrities on Facebook or Instagram. If a match is confirmed and the ad is considered a scam, it will be immediately blocked. The point worth mentioning here is that any facial data collected during this procedure will be deleted immediately after the comparison, regardless of the outcome. This measure ensures user privacy while still providing a layer of security against scams.

As per the latest reports, the initial tests have shown promising results. Moreover, the company is currently collaborating with a small group of celebrities and public figures to refine this method. In the coming weeks, Meta plans to expand this initiative by notifying additional public figures about their enrollment in the protection system. Most importantly, celebrities will have the choice to opt out of this facial recognition system.

Beyond Scams: Protecting User Accounts

Other than addressing scam ads, Meta is testing facial recognition technology to assist users in recovering their Facebook or Instagram accounts. It is for the people who have been hacked or locked out. Instead of the traditional method of uploading official documents for verification, users will be able to upload video selfies, which will be encrypted and securely stored. The facial data generated during this process will also be deleted post-verification. By integrating facial recognition technology, Meta is taking substantial steps to safeguard its users from scams and enhance account security.

