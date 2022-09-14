Meta Tests Community Chats for Facebook Groups & Messenger

Facebook keeps on making its features better. This time it is expanding access to features that allow group organizers to create curated live messenger chat groups. This feature called community chats will allow users to browse chats that carry announcements, topics, events, and more. It will help people easily connect with group members more reliably as compared to feed posts and comments.

Teased by the start of this year as “Community chat channels” for Facebook groups and messenger group chats, these community chat resembles workplace platforms such as Slack, Teams, and Zoom’s Team Chat.

This is not the first time Meta is going to adopt features from other apps, since the company has copied Instagram and Facebook reels from TikTok before.

These chats will not only support texting but also audio channels support up to 30 group members. Other than this, people can also turn on their cameras to carry on live broadcasting. In the next few weeks, this feature will go into testing allowing you to Community Chat within Messenger and then generate a Facebook group. Currently, groups will not have access to chats but the company says that Meta will soon introduce it for all.

The main benefit of large Facebook Groups is the swift response on important topics such as different games groups that ask several questions regarding the game updates, keys and etc. Group admins will provide several tools to keep the community maintained. The feature will include auto-moderation features that can warn members who post group-violating content. Other than this, admins can block, mute, and suspend members and are also able to delete the messages of group members.

