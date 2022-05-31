Meta tests new virtual avatar for Instagram Stories

The usage of virtual avatar in additional strategies appears to be a vital component of Meta’s metaverse push, as it appears to display those digital representations as extraordinary interacting equipment in all aspects.

Users can interact with their cartoonish mimics inside fully immersive environments, with VR serving as the principal platform. Meta, on the other hand, wants non-VR users to be able to interact in the same way, with the characters that they choose to represent themselves becoming a more distinct extension of their self and presence.

Meta must make its avatars more engaging and customized to do this, which it is currently doing with the implementation of 3D avatars on Facebook, Messenger, and within Instagram stickers.

And now, Meta is taking the next step, with avatar reactions being available on Instagram Stories for select users.

The major focus is on interacting within virtual worlds, or the metaverse, but the wider use of bespoke digital characters will open up new potential for Meta to sell virtual goods within its developing areas.

Snapchat, for example, already offers a variety of corporate-sponsored products for its Bitmoji virtual avatar characters, allowing users to customize their avatars with Adidas, Nike, and other well-known brands.