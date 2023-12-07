Meta to Launch Watermarking Feature for its AI Image Generator

Lately, Meta announced that it is soon going to add hidden watermarking to its text-to-image generator, Imagine. The motive behind this step is to enhance transparency. Meta launched products infused with artificial intelligence (AI) for consumers, which include bots that make photo-realistic images and smart glasses that offer responses to any queries.

“We aim to bring invisible watermarking to many of our products with AI-generated images in the future,” Meta said in a blog post. Moreover, it added that it is resilient to common image editing techniques such as cropping, screenshots, etc.

The success of ChatGPT has directed companies to make use of the power of large language models in creating AI-powered products to entice new investors, drive innovation, retain old customers, and engage new ones.

The parent company of Facebook created Meta AI by utilizing a custom model based on the powerful Llama 2 large language model that the company rolled out for public commercial use in July. Meta is currently testing over 20 new ways generative AI can enhance experiences across its social media platforms. The company is expanding access to Imagine outside of chats.

Also read:

Meta and IBM Launch & AI Alliance & Focused on Advancing Open-Source AI Development