Meta launched the X’s rival last month. In less than a week, the app reached 100 million signups. The microblogging service launched as Twitter users were facing strict rate limits on usage. Meta was hoping to capitalize on the discontent of the Twitter user base and bring them onto their new text platform. Now, the reports are claiming that Meta is going to launch the web version of the Threads app.

After a few weeks since its launch, the usage of Threads has declined significantly. One way to reignite growth is to make the service accessible to more users. Right now, Threads is only available on iPhone and Android. Soon it will be available on web.

Meta to Launch Web Version of Threads App This week

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that a website version of Threads will launch this week, making Threads available as a desktop app for the first time. This follows Instagram CEO Adam Mosser’s comments that a Threads web app “is close”.

Threads on the web will help increase adoption from users and increase long-term monetisation opportunities. A web app can give Meta more potential for data collection and analytics tracking. Right now, though, Threads has no advertising at all. There is possibility that the company starts showing ads on the web version.

The desktop version is more useful for the brands as it is easy to manage on big screens. Moreover, it will be easy to manage Threads profiles without having to log into company accounts on their personal phones.

