Meta to Monitor Workers Clicks and Keystrokes for AI Training, Raising Privacy and Job Security Concerns

Meta has introduced a new internal system to monitor employees’ digital activity, including keystrokes and mouse clicks, as part of its expanding push into artificial intelligence, a move that has sparked concerns over privacy and job security within the company.

The tool, known as the Model Capability Initiative (MCI), will run on company-issued devices and internal applications, recording how employees interact with software. Meta says the data will be used to train AI models aimed at improving digital assistants capable of performing everyday computer-based tasks.

A company spokesperson said the initiative is designed to provide AI systems with real-world usage data. “If we’re building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them,” the spokesperson said, adding that safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information and that the data will not be used for other purposes.

Despite these assurances, the development has triggered unease among employees. One staff member described the monitoring as “very dystopian,” particularly at a time when fears of further layoffs remain high. Another former employee criticized the move as part of a broader shift, saying the company is increasingly prioritizing AI at the expense of its workforce.

Meta has already reduced its workforce by around 2,000 employees this year through multiple rounds of layoffs. The company has also imposed a partial hiring freeze, with job listings dropping sharply from hundreds earlier this year to just a handful in recent weeks.

The introduction of the tracking system comes as Meta significantly increases its investment in artificial intelligence. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to position the company at the forefront of AI development, with plans to spend approximately $140 billion on AI by 2026, nearly doubling previous investment levels.

As part of this strategy, Meta has also invested $14 billion in data-labeling firm Scale AI and integrated key personnel into its operations to strengthen its AI capabilities. The company recently launched a new model, Muse Spark, under its Meta Superintelligence Labs, marking a key milestone in its AI roadmap.

Meta believes that data gathered through the MCI system will accelerate the development of more advanced AI tools. Zuckerberg has previously stated that 2026 could mark a turning point, with artificial intelligence expected to significantly reshape the way work is performed.

However, the initiative underscores growing tensions within the tech industry, where companies are rapidly advancing AI technologies while employees raise concerns over increased surveillance, data privacy, and the long-term impact on jobs.

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