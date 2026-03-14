Meta Platforms has announced that it will discontinue support for end-to-end encrypted chats on Instagram starting May 8, 2026, marking a shift in the company’s messaging features on the platform.

According to information shared in a help document by the company, users whose chats are affected by the change will receive instructions on how to download their messages and media before the feature is removed. Meta said that some users may also need to update the Instagram application in order to access the download option and save their conversations.

A spokesperson for Meta explained that the decision was based largely on user behavior. The company noted that only a small number of people were actively using end-to-end encrypted messaging in Instagram direct messages. Because of this limited adoption, Meta decided to discontinue the feature and focus on other messaging platforms that already provide strong encryption services.

Meta to Remove End-to-End Encrypted Chats on Instagram by May 2026

The company added that users who want to continue communicating through encrypted messaging can still use WhatsApp, which offers end-to-end encryption by default. WhatsApp remains one of Meta’s primary platforms for private and secure messaging.

Meta first introduced testing for end-to-end encryption in Instagram direct messages in 2021. Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive officer, promoted the initiative as part of his privacy strategy. At the time, Zuckerberg described the move as part of a broader plan to create a more privacy-focused social networking However, Meta did not roll out the feature globally and made it available only in selected regions. The company also required users to enable the option manually, as it did not turn it on by default for Instagram messages.

In early 2022, during the initial weeks of the Russo‑Ukrainian War, Meta expanded encrypted messaging access for adult users in both Russia and Ukraine. The move was intended to provide an additional layer of security for communication during the conflict.

The decision to discontinue encrypted chats on Instagram comes amid ongoing global debates about online privacy and digital safety. End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and the receiver can read a message. Even the platform providing the service cannot access the content, which protects conversations from interception by hackers, third parties, or service providers.

Privacy advocates have long supported the technology, arguing that it helps safeguard personal data and protects users from surveillance or data breaches. At the same time, some law enforcement agencies and child safety groups have raised concerns about the limits encryption can place on investigations.

Critics argue that strong encryption can make it harder for authorities to detect illegal activities online, including the distribution of harmful content or criminal communication networks. Because companies cannot view encrypted messages, they may also face difficulties in responding to legal requests for access to message data.

Discussions about balancing privacy and security continue around the world. For example, the European Commission will introduce a technology roadmap on encryption later this year. The plan aims to explore possible ways to allow lawful access to encrypted data for law enforcement while still protecting cybersecurity and fundamental digital rights.

For now, Meta’s decision signals a change in its approach to encrypted messaging on Instagram, while encrypted communication remains available through other services within the company’s ecosystem.